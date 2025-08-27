School secretaries and caretakers to begin indefinite strike after talks fail

It is understood about 2,000 schools nationwide will be affected by the action, which received a 98 per cent backing from union members.

More than 2,300 school secretaries at primary and secondary schools and 500 caretakers are to begin an indefinite strike on Thursday after talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) failed to resolve a dispute over pensions.

Representatives of the Fórsa trade union left the WRC on Wednesday evening after the meeting was arranged to avoid strike action.

The dispute is in relation to secretaries and caretakers’ exclusion from the public service pension scheme.

The WRC was of the view that the basis for constructive negotiations was not apparent at this time despite exploring various options with the union and the Department of Education which could enable meaningful engagement towards a resolution of the dispute.

The WRC is expected to continue to engage in the coming days and remains “available to assist the parties in negotiating a mutually agreeable outcome”.

It is understood about 2,000 schools nationwide will be affected by the action, which received a 98 per cent backing from union members.

Head of Education at Fórsa Trade Union Andy Pike speaks outside the WRC. Photo: Sam Boal/ Collins

The department told school managers last week that every school is expected to open as usual, despite the disruption.

However, this has been disputed by those involved and by unions and associations representing teachers and principals.