Family of Henry Mount Charles will ‘party on in his memory’, Slane funeral hears

The loved ones of Slane Castle’s Henry Mount Charles will “party on in his memory”, his funeral service has been told.

His funeral was held at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Slane on Wednesday, following his death at the age of 74 last week after a long battle with cancer.

During the service, Alex Conyngham said his father “truly loved” Ireland despite initially struggling with his Anglo-Irish identity.

Since 1981, Lord Henry, a rock fan, hosted a series of open-air concerts at his ancestral home of Slane Castle in Co Meath.

Ireland was a rock'n'roll backwater when Henry Mount Charles brought Dylan, Springsteen and The Rolling Stones to Slane

The Slane estate, which acts as a natural amphitheatre due to its sloping lands, has played host to several top acts including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, U2 and Madonna.

The last Slane Festival was in June 2023, when Harry Styles performed for 80,000 fans.

His son, the ninth Marquess Conyngham, recalled a joke by Frank Kelly that described his father being “born with a silver dagger in his back” with his unconventional but privileged position at Slane Castle.

Lord Henry Mount Charles' son, Alex, the Marquess Conyngham (centre) at St Patrick's Church of Ireland in Slane. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

He said his father was “immensely lucky” to have had a “colourful string of people” working on the estate for which he was grateful as they “rolled through the good times and the occasional dark days” including when the castle was significantly damaged by a fire in 1991.

Alex Conyngham said: “Dad initially struggled with his Anglo-Irish identity, and described it as feeling like he had a leg either side of the Irish Sea with each side treating him as something of an outsider.

Henry Mount Charles obituary: Affable, striking figure who brought rock music to Slane

“It was when he went to Harvard and immersed himself in the study of Irish history that that fog of uncertainty lifted.”

He said it was there that he realised that, as an Anglo-Irish aristocrat, he belonged to one of the “many streams” that fed Ireland and could make positive contributions towards the country.

“Politically, he was a passionate constitutional Republican, and he truly loved this country, its culture and people, and he counted himself blessed to be an Irishman.”

However, he noted that not everyone agreed with this perspective and the castle walls had previously been defaced with aggressive, negative graffiti.

“But this only emboldened dad to strive all the harder.”

Henry Mount Charles's wife Iona (left) and family members. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Alex Conyngham said his father had a great commitment towards peace, and it also came to him that he had to open up the castle gates while being “driven by a conviction that music is a universal language that brings people together.”

The first “real breakthrough” came with a Thin Lizzy concert in 1981, with U2 and Hazel O’Connor also on the bill.

Henry Mount Charles: a life in pictures

At a time of financial difficulty, he said Slane Castle was “saved by rock and roll”.

Alex Conyngham also paid tribute to Lord Henry’s interest in politics, saying his father “loved to connect”.

Although his political ambitions were unrealised, he found other ways to express his opinions – including the “Lord Henry” column in the Irish Mirror.

After saying Lord Henry was blessed to enjoy the love of two remarkable women – his first wife Eileen and his second wife Iona, he thanked his father for trusting him with his legacy.

He added: “Dad’s thanks and mines to all of you in Slane and online who have gathered here to say ‘slan’ to Henry.”

The service featured readings by Lord Simon Conyngham and Wolfe Conyngham, as well as U2 member Adam Clayton.

Adam Clayton arriving at St Patrick's Church of Ireland in Slane, Co Meath. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Lord Henry’s daughter Tamara read a tribute called “lessons from my dad”, which included: “Never give up, ever.”

She said: “Dad was one of the most determined people that I know and he proved what can be achieved when you truly put your mind to it.”

Also recalling an anecdote about being admonished for going to bed before the last of our guests, she added: “He fought for so long because he didn’t want to leave the party and all we can do now is party on in his memory.”

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar arriving for the funeral of Henry Mount Charles. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

The final tribute during the service came from Lord Henry’s friend Nick Koumarianos.

Mr Koumarianos said he knew Lord Henry as a “hell of a cool dude”, adding: “He was tall, he was handsome, he was titled and, by the way, he knew it.”

However, he said there was “no silver spoon” for the aristocrat, saying the castle needed serious attention.

Amid stories about Henry’s business abilities and “sense of mischief”, he said his friend had “put Ireland on the map” for generations of pop music fans around the world.

in a remark met with widespread laughter, he added: “He had real commercial skills although on one occasion I do remember him saying: ‘always do your accounts in pencil – and don’t press too hard’.”

Helen McEntee, Minister for Education and Youth at the funeral. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Mr Koumarianos said Lord Henry was a glutton for punishment who seemed to be refreshed by adversity, including clashing egos at concerts, the fire at the castle and its reconstruction, success of Slane whiskey and then his final illness.

He said Lord Henry was “always relished the challenge, adding that he was a “mighty man” who bore his illness with “remarkable courage”.

Following the service, his coffin was carried out of the church while Bad by U2 played. - PA