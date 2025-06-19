Lord Henry Mount Charles: a life in pictures

Lord Henry Mount Charles, owner of Slane Castle in Co Meath, has died at the age of 74, his family has announced. In a statement, the family said he died on Wednesday night.

He had been suffering from cancer. He was best known for introducing a series of rock concerts to Slane Castle. Bands who played there include U2, the Rolling Stones, Queen, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Guns N‘ Roses, REM and Bruce Springsteen.

