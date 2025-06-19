Henry Mount Charles 1951 - 2025

Lord Henry Mount Charles: a life in pictures

Slane Music Festival founder Lord Henry Mount Charles dies aged 74

Lord Henry Mount Charles with his William Brocas RHA oil on canvas purchased at Adam's auction of Country House Collections. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh/The Irish Times
Thu Jun 19 2025 - 14:05

Lord Henry Mount Charles, owner of Slane Castle in Co Meath, has died at the age of 74, his family has announced. In a statement, the family said he died on Wednesday night.

He had been suffering from cancer. He was best known for introducing a series of rock concerts to Slane Castle. Bands who played there include U2, the Rolling Stones, Queen, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Guns N‘ Roses, REM and Bruce Springsteen.

Lord Henry Mount Charles and Lady Iona Mount Charles ahead of Simple Minds at Dublin's Croke Park in June, 1986. Photograph: Jim Walpole/Independent News And Media/Getty Images
Lord Henry Mount Charles on the grounds of Slane Castle. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
In October 2012, Bon Jovi were announced as headliners of the following summer's Slane concert. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times
Lord Henry Mount Charles poses with U2's Adam Clayton at the 2010 Meteor Ireland Music Awards. Photograph: Phillip Massey/WireImage
Lord Henry Mount Charles (left), Donie Cassidy, Michael Keating TD at the Queen concert in Slane Castle, 1986. Photograph: Martin Nolan/Independent News And Media/Getty Images
Lord Henry Mountcharles and his son Alex in the Slane Castle whiskey tasting room. Photograph: Ciara Wilkinson
Noel Gallagher poses alongside Lord Henry Mount Charles as Oasis are confirmed to play at Slane in 2009. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh/The Irish Times
Spice Girl Mel C and Lord Henry Mount Charles pose for photographers at Slane Castle Music Festival, August 26th, 2000. Photograph: Reuters
Lord Henry Mount Charles below a motorbike stunt rider to announce details of the Red Bull X-Fighters World Series. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times
