Two HSE staff suspended with pay or on administrative leave for 11 years

Two employees in the health service have been suspended with pay or have been on administrative leave for 11 years.

Another HSE staff member has been suspended with pay or on administrative leave since 2017 and another since 2018.

HSE figures suggested that in 2014-2024 a total of 42 staff were suspended with pay or placed on paid administrative leave.

The figures were set out by the HSE in reply to a parliamentary question tabled by Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane.

Mr Cullinane told The Irish Times he did not know why the HSE personnel had been suspended or on paid administrative leave for so long.

He said he would be interested in seeing an explanation from the HSE.

The HSE told Mr Cullinane in its reply that “the cases identified are under active investigation or have some other action pending”.

There are more than 130,000 staff working across the public health system in Ireland.

The two cases dating to 2014 relate to personnel working in the acute hospital sector and the mental health service.

A person suspended or on administrative leave since 2017 also worked in the mental health area, the table provided by the HSE indicates.

A staff member suspended or placed on administrative leave since 2018 was based in the acute hospital part of the health service.

Asked by The Irish Times for more details on the cases that have been under investigation in some instances since 2014 and why the processes involved have proved to be so lengthy, the HSE said it endeavoured to carry out all investigations as expediently as possible.

It said this was in line with the terms of the relevant HR procedures and policies.

“Factors such as legal matters, safety, or other issues can arise which can impact the timelines.

“To maintain the privacy of the individuals involved, the HSE cannot comment on any individual case.”