Four arrested and three cautioned following protests in North against pro-Gaza march

Supt Norman Haslett of the PSNI said the protests had not been notified to the Parades Commission Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Four men have been arrested in Co Down following what police have termed a minor disorder associated with a protest against a march for Gaza.

Activists took part in a Great March for Gaza event on Saturday from Lurgan to Omeath, designed to symbolise the length of the Gaza Strip, during a demonstration and fundraising event.

However, disorder broke out as the march passed through the village of Scarva where a counter-protest was held.

Police said four men were arrested following minor disorder associated with the Scarva portion of the event.

READ MORE

Three men were also cautioned in relation to public order offences at the towpath between Portadown and Newry.

In Newry, a flag believed to be associated with a prescribed terrorist organisation was removed from a parade participant by police.

Supt Norman Haslett said it was an appropriate and proportionate operation.

“Police officers were in attendance at an event which commenced in Lurgan and continued into Newry on Saturday June 7,” he said. “We were also present at a number of protests that were held in connection with this event.

“Three males were cautioned in relation to public order offences at the towpath between Portadown and Newry and four males were arrested following minor disorder associated with a protest held at the Main Street in Scarva.

“These protests had not been notified to the Parades Commission as required by law and officers issued warnings to this effect.

“An evidence-gathering operation was in place and we will now review the footage gathered and consider any potential offences.

“In Newry, a flag believed to be associated with a prescribed terrorist organisation was removed from a parade participant by police and this is subject to an ongoing police investigation.

“This was an appropriate and proportionate policing operation to ensure that the safety of everyone involved was maintained and that the law was upheld.”