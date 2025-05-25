‘A shining light’: Leaving Cert student dies after being injured while swimming in Co Kerry

Luke Silles (18) was taken to University Hospital Kerry last Saturday for treatment following a swimming incident at Fenit Pier. Photograph: rip.ie

A Leaving Certificate student who was seriously injured while swimming in Co Kerry last weekend has died.

Luke Silles, an 18-year-old from Curraghleha East near Tralee, was taken to University Hospital Kerry last Saturday in a critical condition following the incident at Fenit Pier.

He died in hospital on Saturday surrounded by his family. Luke was a son of Tony and Paula Silles and had two siblings, Oran and Aimee, according to a notice published on rip.ie.

In a statement, his school, CBS The Green in Tralee, described Silles as “a shining light in our school community – a kind-hearted, thoughtful, and gentle young person who brought warmth and positivity to those around him”.

“His presence in our classrooms, on our corridors, and among his peers left a lasting impression. He had a quiet strength and a generous spirit that touched the lives of so many,” it said.

“Luke will be missed deeply by his friends, his classmates and all the staff here at CBS The Green. His absence leaves a space that cannot be filled, and we will remember him with great affection and sorrow.”

The school extended its sympathies to the Silles family and pledged to “walk beside them with care and support in the days, weeks and months ahead”.

Ballymacelligott GAA Club, of which Silles was a member, said: “The sun set in a black cloud last evening as our community mourned the loss of our beloved Luke Silles.

“Luke was sporting, witty, smart and roguish. He was called early by our creator at just 18 years of age. His family and our club have been denied a great man. Rest in peace Luke.”

Silles’s funeral Mass will take place in Co Kerry on Wednesday.