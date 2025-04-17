Weather warning for rain as wet start to Easter bank holiday weekend expected

A rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry. Photograph: iStock

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry but may extend to other parts of the country this Easter bank holiday weekend.

Heavy rain is expected across the country on Good Friday with the chance of localised flooding.

The weather warning is in place for Cork and Kerry from 11pm on Thursday to midday on Friday.

Met Éireann has stated that the warning may be updated.

The rain will clear overnight on Friday, and Easter Saturday is forecast to be a drier day with pleasant sunshine and temperatures of up to 15 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be dry in the east and wet in the west though there is some uncertainty over the forecast.

Rain will move eastwards across the country on Sunday night, followed by showers.

There will be further rain on Easter Monday morning, but it will be followed by sunny spells and showers. It will feel pleasant with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees across the country.