Man (50s) dies in Co Mayo road crash

A man in his 50s died in a road crash in Co Mayo on Monday evening.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the R323 Knock Road, at Bracklaghboy, Ballyhaunis, at around 10.10pm.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the sole occupant of the car. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The man’s body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar where a postmortem will take place.

The road is closed for a technical examination by gardaí, and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are asking any road users who may have camera or dashcam footage and were travelling in the area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.