Man (60s) killed in Co Roscommon crash, marking second road death of weekend

The death is the second on the State’s roads over the bank holiday weekend. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 60s has died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon.

The male driver was the sole occupant of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene in Carrigans Park, Donamon.

The incident is believed to have taken place early on Sunday morning. The man’s remains were removed to Galway University Hospital, with a postmortem to take place in due course.

Gardaí asked for witnesses to share information or footage they may have.

The death is the second on the State’s roads over the extended weekend.

A man in his 20s died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It brings the total number of road deaths this year to 71, slightly higher than at the same stage last year.

Of the deaths recorded, 31 have involved drivers, the largest single group among fatalities.

Meanwhile, gardaí said in a statement that a driver was caught speeding at 93km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N21 in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, as officers cracked down on road offences over the bank holiday weekend.

The driver is one of more than 2,250 who have been caught speeding over the extended weekend so far.

Another driver was detected at 161km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N10 in Danesfort, Co Kilkenny. In Co Galway, a car was spotted at 117km/h on the R364 in Williamstown, a road with an 80km/h speed limit.

A special bank holiday roads policing operation is in place since Thursday, continuing to Tuesday morning.

Gardaí have arrested 92 people driving under the influence of an intoxicant, both alcohol and drugs. A further 270 drivers were caught holding a mobile phone while driving or failing to wear a seat belt.

Gardaí, in conjunction with the Road Safety Authority, warned that the June bank holiday was one of the busiest periods on Irish roads, with summer festivities in full swing and increased road use as more people travel.

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“Every member of An Garda Síochána on duty this weekend will be conducting road traffic enforcement activity. They will have an increased presence on the roads to detect intoxicated driving,” a Garda statement said.

Mandatory intoxicant testing and regular checkpoints have been set up across the country, with gardaí also targeting speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and those not wearing seat belts.