Man (20s) dies after car crash in Co Dublin

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A man in his 20s has been pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in Co Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place on the R121 at The Ward in the north of the county at about 12.40am overnight.

The driver of the car involved, aged in his 20s, was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

A male passenger, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The coroner has been notified and the road was closed on Saturday morning for examination by a Garda technical team. It was expected to reopen in the afternoon.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward, calling for those who may have footage from the area between 11.50pm on Friday and 12.40am on Saturday to make it available.

The death marks the 70th on the State’s roads in 2026, tracking slightly above the figure at the same time last year.

Of the deaths recorded, 30 have involved drivers, the largest single group among fatalities.

A special bank holiday roads policing operation is in place since Thursday, continuing to Tuesday.

Gardaí, in conjunction with the Road Safety Authority, warned that the June bank holiday was one of the busiest periods on Irish roads, with summer festivities in full swing and increased road use as more people travel.

“Every member of An Garda Síochána on duty this weekend will be conducting road traffic enforcement activity. They will have an increased presence on the roads to detect intoxicated driving,” a Garda statement said.

Gardaí will also be targeting speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing seat belts.

All road users are being reminded to take extra care over the June bank holiday weekend. Drivers are urged to slow down, choose a speed appropriate to the conditions, never use a mobile phone while driving, always wear a seat belt, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.