Dunnes recalls baby socks over loose thread fears

Dunnes Stores has recalled its five-pair packs of pink marl baby socks following a complaint to the consumer protection watchdog.

Dunnes Stores has recalled thousands of baby socks sold in the run-up to Christmas over fears loose threads could become wrapped around infants' feet and cause pain, swelling and possible surgical interventions.

A total of 1,564 five-pair packs of pink marl baby socks have been recalled following a complaint made to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The caller to the CCPC helpline reported that a loose thread from one of the socks had wrapped tightly around their baby’s toe, causing it to swell.

The baby was brought to hospital, where surgical intervention was needed to remove the thread.

Product safety officials from the CCPC contacted Dunnes Stores to alert them to the danger and, as a result, the chain is recalling the socks.

The socks in question were removed from sale in December 2024.

“We are grateful to this parent for taking the time to alert us to this issue,” said CCPC spokeswoman Grainne Griffin.

“Calls to our helpline guide our work, and we will always prioritise issues concerning the safety of consumers.”

Ms Griffin added that Dunnes Stores “engaged constructively with us” and urged any consumers who believe they might have a pack of these socks to “please stop using them”.

She said the socks should be disposed of or returned to Dunnes Stores for a refund.