Dunnes Stores fined for selling a bottle of infant formula nine years out of date

Dunnes Stores's head office in Dublin was informed of a bottle of infant formula that was nine years out of date.

Dunnes Stores has been fined more than €30,000 for selling infant formula that was nine years out of date.

A five-week-old baby became violently ill when fed Aptamil ready-to-feed infant formula bought at a shop in Trimgate Street, Navan, Co Meath.

The baby’s father purchased 13 bottles of Aptimal on February 8th last year and fed the infant one of the bottles two days later.

The child vomited and was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda and kept there under observation.

One of the bottles fed to the child had an expiry date of June 9th, 2015.

Health Service Executive (HSE) inspectors did a stock take of the Dunne Stores branch in Navan and found no other Aptamil bottles with the same expiry date.

A HSE environmental health officer raised the issue with the store manager and he informed Dunnes Stores’s head office.

However, Dunnes Stores failed to notify the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) about the breach of regulations.

Last month at Navan District Court Judge Eirinn McKiernan fined the company €31,762.71 consisting of €23,423 for the cost of the HSE investigation and the HSE’s legal costs which were €8,289. Dunnes Stores also agreed to pay €10,000 to charity.

Notification of the fine has been published in the latest bulletin from the FSAI.

The well-known Burren Smokehouse in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare was subject to a prohibition order and were compelled to recall several products that could have caused food poisoning.

Several Burren Smokehouse hot smoked salmon products were recalled by the FSAI due to the presence of harmful bacteria.

The FSAI found the owners failed to notify it of the presence of listeria bacteria in Burren Smokehouse hot smoked salmon

A closure order was served on the Day to Day café at Boyne Road, Hayestown, Navan, Co Meath, over multiple hygiene breaches.

Inspectors found evidence of rat infestations in a room storing foodstuffs such as ice cream cones, coffee beans, sugar sachets, and hot chocolate sachets.

Rodent droppings were found underneath and behind the freezer, at floor-to-wall junctions, on shelving, underneath the sink unit and inside the water boiler unit press.

Closure orders were also served against the Universal Food Wholesale Distribution Ltd in Portlaoise, Co Laois, the Bombay Kebah House in Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary , Lams Take Away in Ballyfermot, and against Tank & Skinny’s in the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.