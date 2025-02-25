Former NTA chief Anne Graham appointed to head Road Safety Authority

Anne Graham: she has worked in the transport sector for more than three decades. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The former chief executive of the National Transport Authority (NTA), Anne Graham has been appointed chair of the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Mr Graham’s appointment, which was announced on Tuesday by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, follows that of Liz O’Donnell, who held the role for the past decade.

The newly-appointed chair has worked in the transport sector for more than three decades, including as a traffic and roads engineer at Dublin City Council. Ms Graham then joined the NTA as a director in 2010, before serving as chief executive for the last decade until December.

Ms Graham said she is “honoured” to be appointed chair of “one of the most important and recognisable agencies in the State”.

Her appointment comes as the last government decided to split the RSA into two independent external agencies – one focused on delivering services and operations and the other responsible for wider road safety initiatives, including awareness campaigns, education and research.

The decision came on foot of an independent review commissioned by the Department of Transport amid a rise in road fatalities and lengthy waiting lists for driving tests and NCTs.

“The reform of the Road Safety Authority announced last November is an opportunity to ensure that our road safety structures are appropriately set up to deliver the Government’s road safety strategy. I look forward to contributing to and supporting this important work in the role of chair,” said Ms Graham

Mr O’Brien said Ms Graham has “extensive knowledge of the road safety sector and a track record of strong leadership”.

“As we embark on a process to reform the Road Safety Authority in the coming years I am confident that Anne’s leadership will be an asset for the agency and help ensure the new structures deliver improved road safety outcomes for all our citizens,” he said.