Boy (5) who died after being hit by car in Portlaoise named as Aaron Hussain

23/02/2025. A five-year-old boy who was killed in a road incident Portlaoise, Co Laois, on Saturday afternoon has been named locally as Aaron Hussain. Gardai believe Aaron was hit by a car at Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Co Laois Photograph: Facebook

A five-year-old boy who was killed in a road incident Portlaoise, Co Laois, on Saturday afternoon has been named locally as Aaron Hussain.

Gardai believe Aaron was hit by a car at Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Co Laois, after the incident about 4.20pm.

The child was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later. A postmortem is due to take place.

Aaron was in junior infants in the Portlaoise Educate Together school. His parents Tauqir Hussain and Irina Novikova are well-known in the local community where they run two businesses, local news outlet Laois Today reported.

READ MORE

“With deep sorrow, we share the heartbreaking loss of our little son, Aaron,” his mother Irina said on social media. “Rest in peace our little angel.”

Aaron Hussain

The woman driver of the car, aged in her 40s, was not injured.

The road was closed overnight and a technical examination was due to be carried out by Garda investigators on Sunday morning.

It is the third death on Irish roads this weekends, after a man died following a collision between a quad bike and motorcycle in Co Westmeath at about 3.30pm.The male driver of quad bike, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, where a postmortem will take place.

[ New average speed camera to go live in Co Meath, with six more due to be installed elsewhereOpens in new window ]

Separately, a woman died after being struck by a car at Comber, Co Down, later on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the Portlaoise collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Co Laois, between 4pm and 5pm this afternoon are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.