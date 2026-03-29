Politics

Fianna Fáil selects Cllr Cillian Keane as its candidate for Galway West byelection

Keane first elected to Galway County Council in 2024 after running as the youngest candidate in his area at age 23

Fianna Fáil Cllr Cillian Keane. Photograph: Facebook
Fianna Fáil Cllr Cillian Keane. Photograph: Facebook
Cormac McQuinn
Sun Mar 29 2026 - 21:552 MIN READ

Fianna Fáil has selected councillor Cillian Keane as its candidate to contest the upcoming byelection in Galway West.

Party members voted for Oranmore-based Keane run in the constituency at a selection convention in Galway on Sunday evening.

There is a vacant Dáil seat in the Galway West constituency following the election of former independent TD Catherine Connolly as President last October.

The byelection, along with another in Dublin Central brought about after Fine Gael TD Paschal Donohoe resigned his seat to take a job at the World Bank, will take place in May.

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Keane was first elected to Galway County Council in 2024 when, then aged 23, and he was the youngest candidate running in the Athenry-Oranmore local electoral area.

In advance of that election, he was a graduate of UCD with a degree in food and agribusiness management and he campaigned on securing more central government funding for the local authority and developing sports facilities. Keane got 937 votes on that occasion and was elected on the ninth count.

Sinn Féin TD Mairead Farrell topped the poll in Galway West in the 2024 general election.

The other sitting TDs are Noel Grealish, an independent who is a junior minister in the Department of Agriculture and John Connolly of Fianna Fáil.

In 2024, another Fianna Fáil candidate in the constituency, broadcaster Gráinne Seoige, was unsuccessful in her effort to secure a seat.

In terms of other byelection candidates Fine Gael has selected former TD and junior minister, Senator Seán Kyne as its candidate while Sinn Féin’s contender is trade unionist and former Galway city councillor Mark Lohan.

Former Fianna Fáil member Noel Thomas is running in Galway West for Independent Ireland.

The convener of Connolly’s presidential campaign in Galway, university lecturer Sheila Garrity, will stand as an Independent.

Thomas Welby, an Independent councillor and close ally of Grealish, will also be contesting the byelection.

The Labour Party has selected Cllr Helen Ogbu as its candidate while Social Democrats grass roots activist Míde Nic Fhionnlaoich will run for her party.

Last week, the Mayor of Galway, independent councillor Mike Cubbard, announced his intention to contest the election saying his campaign would centre on a “Galway first” message.

The Green Party has chosen former councillor Niall Murphy as its candidate, Aontú’s candidate is Orla Nugent, a primary schoolteacher and Denman Rooke, a designer and social activist, is running for People Before Profit.

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Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn is a Political Correspondent at The Irish Times