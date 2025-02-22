Man dead after collision between quad bike and motorcycle in Co Westmeath

The road is closed and will remain so overnight. A technical examination is due to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: The Irish Times

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ballynascarry, Finea, Co Westmeath, this afternoon.

The collision involving a quad bike and motorcycle occurred at approximately 3.30pm. The male driver of quad bike, aged in his 20s, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, where a postmortem will take place.

The male passenger of the quad bike, also in his 20s, was removed from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, has been removed from the scene and taken to the Mater hospital in Dublin. He remains in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is closed and will remain so overnight. A technical examination is due to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Sunday afternoon. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in Ballynascarry, Finea between 3:00pm and 4:00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044–9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800–666111, or any Garda station