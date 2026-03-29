Golf

Video: Shane Lowry makes flying start to final round at Houston Open with hole-in-one

Irish golfer records his fourth hole-in-one on the PGA Tour

Shane Lowry hit a hole-in-one on the second hole of his final round at the Houston Open. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Shane Lowry hit a hole-in-one on the second hole of his final round at the Houston Open. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Sun Mar 29 2026 - 16:481 MIN READ

Shane Lowry made a blistering start to his final round at the Houston Open with a hole-in-one at the second hole.

Trailing overnight leader Gary Woodland by 13 shots going into the final round, Lowry opened with a par at Memorial Park before acing the 170-yard second to move to seven under for the tournament.

It was Lowry’s fourth hole-in-one on the PGA Tour, with his last one coming at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year, where he aced the iconic seventh hole.

Indeed, his two other holes-in-one came at legendary designs, the 17th at Sawgrass in 2022 and the 16th at Augusta National during the 2016 Masters.

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