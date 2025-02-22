New average speed camera to go live in Co Meath next week

The new average speed camera zone for Slane was to have been put in place by the end of 2024. Photograph: David Chadwick/Getty Images

A new average speed road safety camera is due to become operational in Slane, Co Meath, next week.

Average speed detection systems note the time a vehicle passes first one and then a second point along a roadway. This allows the system to produce an average speed of travel.

Drivers found to have travelled between the two points on the N2, at an average speed in excess of the speed limit, will automatically get a fine of €160 and three penalty points. On a court conviction the penalty increases to five penalty points and a fine of up €1,000.

The new average speed camera zone is to cover a distance of about 5km of the N2 near Slane.

It is intended to slow traffic on the N2 approach to the village, particularly on the steep descent to the Slane Bridge where locals erected some 23 crosses, each one commemorating a road death, in December 2023.

The new average speed camera zone for Slane was to have been put in place by the end of 2024, as part of phase one of the Road Safety Authority’s Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030.

Other average speed safety zones at Swinford Co Mayo and Butler’s Bridge on the N3 in Co Cavan became operational last October. They joined existing average speed systems on the M7 between junctions 26 and 27 in Co Tipperary, and in the Dublin Tunnel.

In addition to the new speed camera zone on the N2, the Garda announced last May that it would be installing nine fixed-speed cameras at locations across the State.

Cameras on the N13, east of Letterkenny, in Co Donegal; on the N17 in Mayo, northeast of Claremorris; and on the N59, between Moycullen and Galway City, in Co Galway, have been installed.

Six other cameras are due to be in stalled, in Waterford on the N25, between Glenmore and Luffany; in Co Wicklow on the R772, Arklow Road, Aske, north of Gorey; in Co Carlow on the N80, between Barristown and Levitstown; in Dublin at the Crumlin Road/Parnell Road/Dolphin Road/Dolphin’s Barn junction; in Co Cork on the N22, east of Lissarda, west of Ovens and in Co Limerick on the N69, east of Askeaton.