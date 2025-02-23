Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Co Down

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to the Co Down road traffic incident in which a woman died on Saturday

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Co Down.

The woman died at the scene in the Ballygowan Road area of Comber just before 4.45pm on Saturday.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Inspector Adair said: “Police received and responded to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a female pedestrian in the Ballygowan Road area of the town shortly before 4.45pm.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene from her injuries.

“The area was closed to traffic for a period of time, but later reopened.”

The inspector added: “Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with inquiries, to get in touch.

The death is the third on the roads across the island of Ireland this weekend.

A five-year-old boy died after he was struck by a car in Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon. A man in his 20s died when the quad bike he was driving was involved in a collision with a motorcycle, also on Saturday afternoon. - PA