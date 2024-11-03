Pedestrian (70s) killed in Co Cork road incident

A woman has died following a road incident in Charleville, Co Cork.
Shortly before 2pm on Saturday, Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident involving a car and two pedestrians on Main Street, Charleville.
Both pedestrians, a woman (70s) and man (60s), were taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.
The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital. It is understood the man is in a stable condition.
The scene in Charleville has been examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local coroner has been notified with a postmortem due to be arranged.
Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also seeking mobile phone and dashcam footage from anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street, Charleville, at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station at 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any local Garda station.
It comes after a pedestrian died in a separate incident in Co Armagh this weekend.
