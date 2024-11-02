Pedestrian killed in Co Armagh road incident

The PSNI said CPR was carried out until the ambulance arrived. Photograph: Paul McErlane

A male pedestrian has died following a road incident in Co Armagh, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

Police said they received a report shortly after 11.50pm on Friday of concern for the safety of a man on the Cullaville Road in Crossmaglen.

Officers attended and found a man lying in the road with serious injuries.

The PSNI said CPR was carried out until the ambulance arrived, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE

Detective Inspector Michael Winters appealed for anyone travelling on the Cullaville Road on Friday around the time of the collision who witnessed anything or captured dashcam footage to contact officers.

The Cullaville Road remained closed on Saturday afternoon. – PA