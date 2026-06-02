Drink

Have your say: Tell us about your favourite local coffee shop

Maybe it’s friendly service, delicious pastries or lunch specials that keep you coming back time and again

Have your say
We would like hear about your favourite neighbourhood coffee shop, and what makes it so great. Image: Paul Scott
Tue Jun 02 2026 - 18:471 MIN READ

Earlier this month Ali Dunworth took a look inside Ireland’s coffee boom, talking to the baristas and business owners behind the recent shift in Ireland’s cafe culture.

Now we want to hear from you about your favourite neighbourhood coffee shop, and what makes it so great.

Maybe it’s friendly service, delicious pastries or perhaps you’re drawn to this place because it feels more like a vibrant community hub which offers ways to connect with others in your neighbourhood.

You can share the name and location of your favourite coffee shop and what it means to you by using the form below. Let us know what this establishment means to you and what you enjoy about it. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less.

READ MORE

Irish soccer fans – who are you supporting for the World Cup?

Irish in the Gulf: Have you recently moved back to Ireland or to another region?

Are you working for a Big Tech firm in Ireland? Have your say on how AI is impacting jobs

Have your say: What are the hidden costs of raising teenagers?

Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Get the Food & Drink Club newsletter for the tastiest recipes, reviews and offers

Food & Drink Club

Food & Drink Club

Exclusive competitions and restaurant offers, plus reviews, the latest food and drink news, recipes and lots more