Man (27) charged with attacks on church, Orange Hall and Masonic Hall in Co Donegal

The incidents all occurred in close proximity in the village.

A young man has appeared in court following a series of attacks on buildings in Co Donegal.

Ryan McCrabbe appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court this evening.

It follows a number of alleged arson attacks on buildings in the east Donegal village of St Johnston on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old is charged with damaging the Royal Orange Hall on Main Street in the village by fire on August 29th.

On the same date, he is also charged with arson at St Baithins Church in St Johnston.

Furthermore, he is charged with attacking the St Johnston Masonic Hall on Church Lane in the same town on that date.

Garda Sgt Maurice Doyle told the court that there would be an objection to bail.

However, solicitor for the accused Mr Patsy Gallagher said he was postponing an application for bail at this point.

He said his client, of McCann’s Corner, St Johnston, was currently on dialysis at Letterkenny University Hospital and needed medical attention for his ongoing condition.

Mr Gallagher added: “I am rather concerned about his health situation.”

He also asked the court to ensure that his client was psychologically or psychiatrically assessed as soon as possible.

However, Mr Gallagher added that his client fully understands the charges and has given instructions to him.

Mr Gallagher said he was not putting words in the court’s mouth but Judge Ciaran Liddy said: “Your words are welcome.”

Judge Liddy agreed to all requests for medical treatment.

The case was adjourned to September 3rd next by videolink at Letterkenny District Court.