Man (50s) dies in Co Fermanagh crash

A man in his 50s has died in a Co Fermanagh single-vehicle crash.
The incident occurred on Sunday on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley.
The PSNI said police and the ambulance service attended the scene but the driver died at the scene.
“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances,” the PSNI said.
