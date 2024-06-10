Woman dies in car crash in Co Meath

Gardaí have closed off the main street in Ratoath, Co Meath, after the death of a woman in a single-vehicle car crash. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A woman in her 60s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Meath.

The incident occurred on main street in Ratoath, Co Meath, at about 1am this morning. The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, for a postmortem

Main street is closed with local diversions in place, and gardaí will carry out a technical examination this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the main street area of Ratoath between 12.45am and 1am on Monday, June 10th, are asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A total of 85 people had been killed on Irish roads up to 9am on Monday. This is tracking ahead of the 2023 number at the same time – 75.