In pictures: Dublin celebrates Bloomsday 2026

Celebrations for Bloomsday, the day immortalised by James Joyce in his masterpiece Ulysses, have been taking place across Dublin.

Named after its anti-hero, Leopold Bloom, and based on his all-day meanderings around Dublin on June 16th, 1904, it has been celebrated annually since 1994 with breakfasts, public readings from the book and the donning of the finest of Edwardian clothing.

Bloomsday participants near Ringsend Park, the location of James Joyce and Nora Barnacle’s first date. Pictured: Gordon Kelley, Margaret Broderick, Rosemary Phibbs, Marian Finn and Alice Foley, mayoress of Ringsend. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Ringsend marks Bloomsday with a Joycean procession. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Bloomsday fans and local actors at the Joyce bench in Ringsend Park. Pictured (centre) are Philip Murphy as James Joyce and Mary O’Neill Byrne as Nora Barnacle. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Bloomsday celebrants dress up in Edwardian attire. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Danielle Nelson from Roscarberry and Bridget Garnesey from Montana dress up for Bloomsday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Jim Kiernan in his 122 year old motor with Flower Trader Olivia Cleary. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Bloomsday at Davy Byrnes and the Grafton Street area. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

James Joyce overseen at the National Library. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Bloomsday at Davy Byrnes and the Grafton Street area. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

James Joyce Teddy at The National Library of Ireland. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Bloomsday at Davy Byrnes and the Grafton Street area. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Don Ryan strutting his stuff. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Bloomsday at Davy Byrnes and the Grafton Street area. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Lisa McLoughlin of the Oarsman in Edwardian costume for Bloomsday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Ringsend marks Bloomsday with a Joycean procession. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Locals recreate scenes from the lives of James Joyce and Nora Barnacle. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

A pink umbrella featuring in Ringsend Bloomsday celebrations. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Stephen Boyd in The Oarsman Pub on Bridge Street (formerly Tunney's Bar, immortalized in Ulysses), Ringsend. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Don Ryan and Louise Whelan, dressed in Edwardian attires, take part in Bloomsday celebrations in Ringsend. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

Jasper Kearns and 'Milly', Macdara Boyd with Stephen Boyd and Johnny Bell in Ringsend for Bloomsday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

James McMahon plays the role of the Simon Dedalus as part of the Joycestagers performance of the Hades episode of Ulysses in Glasnevin. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times