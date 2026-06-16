Live Uefa qualifier draws: League of Ireland clubs to learn European opponents

Shamrock Rovers to face Floriana in Champions League first round qualifier

Europa League draw from 4pm; Conference League draw from 5pm

Thankfully we’ve a but of a breather now until we do it all again for the Conference League draw at 4pm.

For clarity, here’s the 14 pairings for the Champions League first round qualifiers (first-leg home team listed first):

Sabah FC v New Saints FC

Floriana FC v Shamrock Rovers

Flora Tallinn v Iberia Tbilisi

Lincoln Red Imps v Inter Escaldes

Tre Fiori v Larne FC

Ararat-Armenia v Riga FC

FC Vardar v KuPS Kuopio

🇲🇹 We have been drawn to play the first leg away however dates, times & venues will be confirmed by UEFA in due course



We strongly advise supporters against making travel arrangements until these details are confirmed



Details of a club charter will be issued ASAP… pic.twitter.com/2cp2B2gyWp — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) June 16, 2026

Kauno Zalgiris v Drita

Vitebsk v Universitatea Craiova

Petrocub v Egnatia

Boraz v Levski Sofia

Vikingur Reykjavík v ETO FC Győr

Kairat Almaty v Sutjeska

KÍ Klaksvík v FC Atert Bissen

Another short draw now for technical purposes. Basically, the teams who lose their first-round qualifier in the Champions League drop down to the second-tier competition, the Conference League.

In order to rebalance the numbers so there’s the correct number of pairings in the second round of that competition, two teams who drop down from the Champions League will get a bye into the Conference League third round qualifiers.

So, from our 14 Champions League first-round qualifier pairings, two are drawn from the pot:

Pairing 4 (Lincoln Red Imps v Inter Escaldes)

Pairing 5 (Tre Fiori v Larne)

The losing club of those ties will therefore drop to the third round of the Conference League qualifiers, instead of the second round.

Confused? Me too.

We’ll go back and take a better look at the Group 1 draws in a little bit, but for now it’s straight on to the Group 2 draw.

First out, so with home advantage for the first leg, are Kauno Zalgiris, and they’ll face Drita.

The rest of the pairings are:

Vitebsk v Universitatea Craiova

Petrocub v Egnatia

Boraz v Levski Sofia

Vikingur Reykjavík v ETO FC Győr

Kairat Almaty v Sutjeska

KÍ Klaksvík v FC Atert Bissen

First team out, and to play their first fixture at home, is Sabah FC (Azerbaijan), and they’ll play New Saints FC (Wales).

Next out is Floriana FC (Malta), and they draw Shamrock Rovers.

The remaining pairings are:

Flora Tallinn v Iberia Tbilisi

Lincoln Red Imps v Inter Escaldes

Tre Fiori v Larne

Ararat-Armenia v Riga FC

FC Vardar v KuPS Kuopio

Turns out the ins and outs of the draw are quite technical so they’ve made a little video.

Now we’ve got that out of the way, time for the draw for Group 1 – Shamrock Rover’s group.

Very on time. The draw is ready to get started now.

Uefa’s head of club of competitions and calendar Tobias Hedtstück welcomes us along.

Uefa’s head of club competitions management Tom Barlow will first chat us through the technicalities of the draw.

The Champions League first-round qualifiers will be played over two legs on a home and away basis. The first legs will be staged on July 7th/8th, followed by the return legs on July 14th/15th.

The fixture dates and kick-off times will be announced following today’s draw.

Looking at the Champions League first, 28 teams are in today’s draw; 14 seeded, 14 unseeded.

The teams have already been divided into two groups, each containing seven seeded teams and seven unseeded teams.

Shamrock Rovers are among the seeded teams in Group 1. The other teams in their group are (six seeded, followed by unseeded): Larne FC (NIR), KuPS Kuopio (FIN), Lincoln Red Imps FC (GIB), Riga FC (LVA), FC Flora Tallinn (EST), The New Saints FC (WAL), Inter Club d’Escaldes (AND), FC Ararat-Armenia (ARM), Sabah FC (AZE), FC Iberia 1999, Tbilisi (GEO), Floriana FC (MLT), SS Tre Fiori FC (SMR) and FC Vardar (MKD).

In Group 2 are (seven seeded, followed by unseeded): FC Drita (KOS), FK Borac (BIH), Víkingur Reykjavík (ISL), FC Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Universitatea Craiova (ROU), KÍ Klaksvík (FRO), FC Petrocub (MDA), PFC Levski Sofia (BUL), FK Kauno Žalgiris (LTU), ETO FC Győr (HUN), KF Egnatia (ALB), ML Vitebsk (BLR), FC Atert Bissen (LUX).

🇪🇺 UEFA have confirmed our potential opponents in today's UEFA Champions League 1st Qualifying Round Draw at 3pm 👇



🇦🇩 Inter Club d'Escaldes

🇦🇲 Ararat-Armenia

🇦🇿 Sabah

🇬🇪 Iberia 1999 Tbilisi

🇲🇹 Floriana

🇸🇲 S.S. Tre Fiori

🇲🇰 Vardar#RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/0f8URHXmbE — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) June 16, 2026

Shamrock Rovers already know they will face an unseeded club from Group 1, so that narrows it down to: FC Ararat-Armenia (ARM), Sabah FC (AZE), FC Iberia 1999, Tbilisi (GEO), Floriana FC (MLT), SS Tre Fiori FC (SMR) and FC Vardar (MKD).

Hello and welcome along to The Irish Times blog for the Uefa first round qualifier draws.

Three League of Ireland clubs will learn their opponents for the opening round of European action across the Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues this afternoon.

Shamrock Rovers are in the Champions League qualifiers, the draw for which is due to start at 3pm. Following that, Derry City will learn who they’ll be up against in the first round qualifiers for the Europa League from 4pm, and then from 5pm, Bohemians will be in the Conference League pot.

Shelbourne will able be in the Conference League qualifiers but have a bye in the first round so won’t learn their opponents for the second round until tomorrow.

We’ll be running through the potential opponents of the League of Ireland clubs ahead of the three draws, and how those draws ultimately pan out.