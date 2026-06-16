Drone delivery company firm Manna racks up losses of €50m

Manna, which manufactures drones in Ireland, has delivery hubs based in Coolmine and Blanchardstown. Photograph: Manna

Irish drone delivery company Manna has racked up accumulated losses of close to €50 million in Ireland since the firm was set up in 2019.

The group, led by Bobby Healy, runs drone services in Ireland that deliver food, clothing, books and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals.

New accounts filed by Manna Drones Limited show it recorded a loss of €16.3 million in the year that ended 2024, which pushed accumulated losses up to €48.1 million.

The company, which employed 97 staff, booked €136,000 of turnover in 2024, up from €20,400, the previous year.

At year end, the amount owed by Manna Drones Limited’s to creditors totalled €49.2 million, with €48.5 million of the sum owed to its Delaware-based parent in the US Manna Drone Delivery Inc.

A spokesman for Manna said the company, which now has more than 200 people working in its manufacturing, robotics, regulation and aviation divisions, has focused on investment in research and development during its start-up phase.

“As a result these accounts reflect a deliberate investment strategy focused on scaling the business, expanding internationally and building the technology and operational infrastructure required for long-term growth.”

He added that Manna has recorded strong growth in deliveries, expanded its operational footprint and announced further international expansion plans since 2024.

“The company also recently completed a significant funding round to support the next phase of growth. We are hiring 400 people across Ireland and the US.”

Manna, which has partnerships with Uber, Deliveroo, and Just Eat, has raised tens of millions of euro to fund the development of its drone hardware and technology.

In March, the firm also teamed up with the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin to test the possibility of making urgent medical deliveries by drone.

Manna secured debt financing from HSBC Innovation Bank to fund growth of the company in 2023 and 2024.

The company confirmed last month it had closed a $50 million (€43.4 million) fundraising round. Contributors to the investment round included Ark Invest, which has previously backed OpenAI and Tesla, Boston-based fund Schooner Capital, Coca-Cola HBC and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

Manna, which has a number of operations in Ireland, has completed over 250,000 flights since it was founded.

The company, which has drone hubs in Coolmine Industrial Estate and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, has faced some public backlash to its locations in Ireland.

Residents who live near its hubs, from which drones take off, and on routes the drones typically fly have complained about noise pollution.

The company has previously said it faces one complaint for every 500 deliveries completed.