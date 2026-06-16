505

Dykegate Street, Dingle, Co Kerry; 086-8331756, 505.ie

505 Dingle. Photograph: Instagram

The opening of the sleekly simple 505 has bought an entirely fresh vibe to the busy town of Dingle. Classically trained chef Damien Ring excels with seafood and local produce, while new restaurant manager Alice Wainright always has the perfect wine to hand. New dishes on the menu include west Cork asparagus with house stracciatella and pistachio miso. Joanne Cronin

Allta na Farraige

1 Three Locks Square, Dublin 2; 083-3265859, allta.ie

Allta na Farraige, Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

Since moving to Dublin’s Silicon Docks, Niall Davidson of Allta has tried out a few different concepts in the space beside his main diningroom. With Allta na Farraige, he just might have hit the bullseye. Get a seat at the bar to watch the chefs work the little Japanese grill, turning out barbecued scallop in the shell or monkfish with grilled rice. The cocktails are also on point, showcasing a range of foraged and fermented ingredients. JC

Bang

11 Merrion Row, Dublin 2; 01-4004229, bangrestaurant.com

Bang, Merrion Row, Dublin

Chef Eric Matthews has a deep love for Spanish food, so when he and business partner Richie Barrett had the opportunity to take over this long standing restaurant, it was natural to go Iberian. The downstairs diningroom is particularly stylish, a fiery backdrop to plates of mussels escabeche, Donegal squid a la plancha, and of course the fiercely garlicky tortilla “Cal Pep”. The 85 per cent chocolate mousse with Jamón Ibérico fat caramel is knockout, as is the well-curated Spanish wine list. JC

Bar Bann

The Marina, 66 Portstewart Road, Coleraine BT521EY; +44 78-28127739, lirseafood.com

Bar Bann, Coleraine. Photograph: Elyse Kennedy

Rebekah and Stevie McCarry don’t seem to sit still. Stevie is constantly pushing the edge at Lir with his fin-to-tail philosophy while Rebekah is a fishmonger during the day before taking over front of house in the evening. Now, they’ve opened Bar Bann, an oyster and wine bar overlooking the river Bann. Oysters come cold with classic mignonette, chimichurri or buttermilk and wild garlic oil. Or enjoy them hot Rockefeller or Thermidor style. A thoughtful menu of small plates and excellent cocktails round out this fun new spot. JC

China Hunan

121-123 Ranelagh (Unit 2), Dublin 6; 01-4060869, hunan.ie

China Hunan, Ranelagh. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Be sure to book the Peking duck at least two days in advance because it is spectacular. It arrives whole and lacquered, is carved tableside with the full ceremony and then is served over two courses. Four is the ideal number for ordering this, but big fans will happily manage it between two. This is one of Dublin’s top-end Chinese restaurants, and the menu covers Hunan, Sichuan and Cantonese cooking. The action continues next door at their more casual Chongqing Hotpot. Corinna Hardgrave

[ This brilliant new restaurant is set to become one of Ranelagh’s most popularOpens in new window ]

Díon

One Central Plaza, Dame Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2; 01-9125997, diondublin.ie

Díon, at the top of the former Central Bank building on Dame Street, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The view from this 10th-floor restaurant makes a visit here essential, not because it’s so high up – it isn’t – but for the bird’s eye view across College Green. And, of course, because it’s in one of Sam Stephenson’s most polarising buildings, the brutalist former Central Bank. The bistro food is priced accordingly, so stick to the fish and chips or the burger for damage limitation. There are also two cocktail bars, and a wonderful outdoor terrace that wraps around the building, so it’s the perfect place for sundowners. CH

Éla

11 Chelmsford Lane, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-4062034, elamagic.ie

Ela, Ranelagh: Akash Kumar, son of owner/chef Lalit Kumar. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Crisp white linen tablecloths immediately have me worried about the possibility of soiling them with the deep green sauce that pools around the Malabar fish curry at Lalit Kumar’s cosy restaurant on a side street in Ranelagh. Fragrant with the aroma of fried curry leaf and coconut, it is one of the many regional dishes on this wide-ranging menu. The Malai kofta and garlic naan are standouts too. CH

Ernie’s at the Shackleton Experience

Town Hall Building, Emily Square, Athy, Co Kildare; 086-366 6932, shackletonexperience.ie/cafe

Ernie's at The Shackleton Experience, Athy

Fans of chef and baker Graham Herterich’s modern take on Irish food can now sit down and enjoy it at Ernie’s, his new cafe attached to the Shackleton Experience in Athy. A concise menu reimagines traditional favourites, like Mr Crisp, a take on the croque monsieur with Folláin chutney and Tayto. His famous retro bakes and bracks make an appearance too. Ali Dunworth

La Vespa

3 Castle Market, Dublin 2; 01-4417065, lavespa.ie

Paolo Orlando, head chef at La Vespa. Photograph: Bryan Meade

This may be one of the newest restaurants in town, but Sicilian head chef Paolo Orlando has been in Ireland for 20 years, bringing a modern twist on classic Italian dishes. All pasta is made in house, including pappardelle with duck ragù or cappelletti of beef and mortadella. The enclosed terrace is perfect for people-watching on one of Dublin’s busiest pedestrian areas with some cicchetti and a glass of wine. JC

Mongoose

78 Thomas Street, Dublin 8; 01-5517845, mongoose.ie

Chef and owner Keelan Higgs at Mongoose. Photograph: Fran Veale

Dubliners have been waiting a long time for the opening of Keelan Higgs’s new casual eatery, located in the former home of Variety Jones. In his own words, it’s about “plenty of craic, simple food”. The short a la carte menus are simple and appealing, while the opening days of Sunday to Tuesday fill a big gap in the market. JC

Tábla

63 Deerpark Road, Mount Merrion, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 01-5130410, tábla.ie

Tábla restaurant, Mount Merrion. Photograph: Bryan Meade

This newly opened neighbourhood bistro is bringing a stylish touch of France to the south Dublin suburbs. It’s open from themorning and for lunch, with weekend dinners and a magnificent Sunday roast. Head chef Thomas Loisel hails from Burgundy so expect dishes such as oeufs mayonnaise, French onion soup and chicken Cordon Bleu, accompanied by an extensive wine list. As Tábla settles into its new home, plans are afoot to ramp up the Gallic-ness even more. JC

The Fold

Building 30, Ebrington Square, Derry; +44 28-71876763, thefoldebrington.com

The city of Derry is building an excellent reputation among food lovers, with Shauna and Mark Froydenlund at the forefront in their restored stone barracks building. They serve casual daytime food such as fried chicken with cornbread, pork belly doughnut, and milk bread and chicken broth. The soon-to-open Food Yard will offer laid-back charcoal grilled dishes, while summer supper clubs will allow the duo to showcase their extensive Michelin background. JC

[ Michelin-star restaurants in Ireland: The complete 2026 guideOpens in new window ]

The Libertine

57 Clanbrassil Street Lower, Dublin 8; thelibertinedublin.ie

The denizens of Dublin 8 have been piling into the Libertine since it opened earlier this year. This traditional bar has been remodelled to create more floor space, turning into a self-declared gastro and cocktail lounge. Dubliner Lee Meyler is going from strength to strength in the kitchen with a short menu of grilled and fried plates that are easy to share. Batched cocktails are poured straight from the freezer for maximum impact and the wine list is refreshingly different. JC

The Pier

Newtown Road, Tramore, Co Waterford; 051-381599, thepierrestaurant.ie

The Pier, Tramore. Photograph: Instagram

Take a restorative walk westwards along Tramore pier to find Malcolm Starmer’s Pier restaurant. The menu might appear simple at first glance, but a closer read gives a sense of huge experience. Smoked mackerel pâté is served with classic ravigote sauce, sautéed prawn dal brings a touch of spice, while slow roast sticky pork neck with burnt onion is comfort food at its best. Self-described as “an eclectic mix of retro and old worlds”. JC