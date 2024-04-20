Stardust tragedy: Taoiseach apologises to families and confirms Dail apology for Tuesday

Families of the victims of the Stardust at Government Buildings meeting Taoiseach Simon Harris, TD. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The families of the Stardust fire tragedy have said Taoiseach Simon Harris apologised to them during a meeting at Government Buildings on Saturday.

Mr Harris confirmed to them there will be a State apology in the Dáil on Tuesday and invited families in for it. It is understood the 48 names of the victims will also be read out in the Dáil.

The relatives of the 48 young people who died in the blaze that ripped through the nightclub in north Dublin in 1981 have long called for an official state apology.

The group of about 40 arrived at Government Buildings at 11am, where they were welcomed by the Taoiseach at the entrance steps. They had earlier met Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

READ MORE

On Thursday, an inquest jury returned a verdict that they were all unlawfully killed.

It comes after a previous finding in 1982 that the fire had been started deliberately.

A majority decision from the jury of seven women and five men found the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981, was caused by an electrical fault in the hot press of the bar.

[ ‘Jesus Christ, the doors are locked’: The full story of the Stardust fire, with new testimony ]

Gertrude Barrett, (mother of Michael Barrett) along with families of the victims of the Stardust meet Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin before meeting Taoiseach this morning. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Susan Behan, whose brother John Colgan was among those killed, said the Government should issue an official state apology, describing it as “the right thing to do”.

Speaking in advance of a planned meeting with Taoiseach Simon Harris, Ms Keegan, who lost her sisters Mary (19) and Martina (16) in the inferno, said the families wanted an apology acknowledging “we were put through 43 years of unnecessary, systematic abuse by the State”.

The families “knew quite well in 1981 that what was done to us and all the people who died was unlawful”, she said, “but we were ignored; we were told we were liars; we were told we were mad”.

[ ‘We were ignored, told we were liars... not any more’: Stardust families await State apology ]

The Taoiseach said on Friday: “I am very keen to meet with the families and very conscious that these families have felt unheard for decades, and I want to make sure that they know that I’m listening, that I want to hear them and, of course, I want to be in a position as Taoiseach to apologise on behalf of this country, but I think the most appropriate thing to do is to meet with them.”

He added: “I am eager to be in a position to apologise to these families but I think it’s right and proper that I meet them first.”

Following the meeting this morning, Mary Lou McDonald issued a statement which said it is “essential that a State apology is now made and that it addresses the failures of governments not just 43 years ago in the aftermath of this tragedy but every day since then”.

“For four decades, they have faced obstacle after obstacle put in front of them by the State,” she said.

More to follow.