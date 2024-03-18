Ireland

Man dies in single car crash after vehicle went out of control in Cork

Collision happened around 7am on Lower Glanmire Road on outskirts of city

A man has died in Cork after his car crashed into a wall. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Barry Roche
Mon Mar 18 2024 - 10:14

A man has died in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the outskirts of Cork City early this morning.

It’s understood the man – the sole occupant of the car – was killed when his vehicle went out of control and hit a wall on the Lower Glanmire Road.

The collision happened around 7am and the emergency services were alerted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Lower Glanmire Road heading eastward has been closed and diversions have been put in place to allow a forensic crash investigator to examine the scene.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or been in the area and has dash cam footage to contact them at Mayfield Garda station on 021 4558510.

Provisionally, the death is the 45th on Irish roads this year, deducing from data last published on Thursday, March 14th.

A garda was suspended on Sunday after their car was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man, aged in his 40s, was found unresponsive on Rathmullen Road in the town shortly after 2.30am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pedestrian was also killed after being struck by a lorry in Donegal on Friday. He was named locally as Ciarán McArt.

