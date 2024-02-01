Ireland

Three people killed and one injured in Co Carlow crash

Incident involving a single vehicle occurred at about midnight on the N80

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Paramedics from Carlow town and Kilkenny city attended the scene along with gardaí and fire units. Photograph: PA

Sarah Slater
Thu Feb 1 2024 - 08:05

Three people have been killed and one injured in a road crash in Carlow overnight.

It is understood, the incident involving a single vehicle occurred around midnight on the N80 at an area known as Leagh between Graiguenaspiddoge and Kelllistown.

All of those who died were occupants of the one vehicle. A fourth occupant, whose injuries are unknown, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for treatment.

The road is closed between Glynn’s Buses and Tinryland to allow for an extensive forensic crash investigation by Garda teams.

READ MORE

Paramedics from Carlow town and Kilkenny city attended the scene along with gardaí and fire units from Carlow.

Emergency services remain at the scene and gardaí are appealing for any information to contact Carlow Garda station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
  • Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
  • Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here
LATEST STORIES