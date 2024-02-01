Three people killed and one injured in Co Carlow crash

Paramedics from Carlow town and Kilkenny city attended the scene along with gardaí and fire units. Photograph: PA

Three people have been killed and one injured in a road crash in Carlow overnight.

It is understood, the incident involving a single vehicle occurred around midnight on the N80 at an area known as Leagh between Graiguenaspiddoge and Kelllistown.

All of those who died were occupants of the one vehicle. A fourth occupant, whose injuries are unknown, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for treatment.

The road is closed between Glynn’s Buses and Tinryland to allow for an extensive forensic crash investigation by Garda teams.

Paramedics from Carlow town and Kilkenny city attended the scene along with gardaí and fire units from Carlow.

Emergency services remain at the scene and gardaí are appealing for any information to contact Carlow Garda station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.