US president Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that there could be ⁠progress in negotiations with Iran as ​soon as this weekend. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Oil ‌prices fell on Thursday as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon boosted hopes for a broader agreement to end ‌the US-Israeli war with Iran that could lead to a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent futures were down 87 cents, ​or 0.89%, at $96.92 a barrel by 0458 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 78 cents, or 0.81%, to $95.24, paring gains from earlier in the week.

Both Brent and WTI rose about 2% on Wednesday after renewed Middle East ​hostilities, including Iranian attacks on Kuwait and US military strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel and Lebanon said late on ⁠Wednesday they had agreed to implement a ceasefire, raising hopes for a deal between Washington and ‌Tehran, ‌which ​has conditioned any agreement in part on an end to fighting between Israel and Lebanon.

US president Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that there could be ⁠progress in negotiations with Iran as ​soon as this weekend.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi on ​Wednesday said Tehran’s contacts with Washington have not been cut off, but no progress has been made ‌in the negotiations, adding both sides were studying ​the texts that were exchanged.

In the US, the Republican-led House approved a resolution on Wednesday to ⁠block Trump from continuing the war ⁠against Iran. To take ​effect, the resolution would need Senate approval and two-thirds majorities in both chambers to override an almost certain Trump veto.

Meanwhile, US crude stockpiles fell by 8 million barrels to 433.7 million barrels in the week ended May 29th, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. That was a much bigger drop than the 4-million-barrel draw analysts had expected in a Reuters poll.

The International Energy Agency warned on Tuesday that global oil inventories could hit critical levels ‌ahead of peak summer demand ⁠if stock draws continue at their current pace, despite Chinese crude imports falling by 6 million barrels a day in May compared to March.

“Inventories have provided a cushion ‌for the oil market. However, even if we see an imminent restart of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the ​recovery will be slow and gradual,” a note from ING said.

“This ​suggests inventories are likely to continue to tighten into the third quarter, leaving upside risk to prices.” - Reuters