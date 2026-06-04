Irishman who died on hunger strike during War of Independence honoured in US birthplace

An IRA Volunteer whose death on hunger strike in Cork during the War of Independence was overshadowed by that of the lord mayor Terence MacSwiney has been honoured over 100 years later by the US city he was born in.

Joe Murphy from Cork city was just 25 when he died on the 76th day of hunger strike at Cork Gaol on October 25th, 1920 – the same day the city’s lord mayor, MacSwiney, drew world attention to Ireland’s struggle for independence when he died on hunger strike in Brixton Prison.

However, Murphy, who was born on May 10th, 1895, in Lynn, Massachusetts, has been honoured in a ceremony there involving Cork’s current Lord Mayor Fergal Dennehy and the mayor of Lynn, Jared Nicholson.

Lord Mayor of Cork Fergal Dennehy (right) and the Mayor of Lynn Jared Nicholson in Lynn. Photograph: Spenser Hasak/The Daily Item

Dennehy and Nicholson throw soil on the tree. Photograph: Spenser Hasak/The Daily Item

Together the two first citizens planted a commemorative tree opposite the steps of Lynn city hall to mark Murphy’s birth in the old industrial town, which lies just north of Boston and was home to a huge Irish emigrant population in the 19th century.

Murphy returned to Cork at a young age with his parents Tim and Nora. The family settled in Pouladuff on the city’s southside and he attended Togher National School before later getting a job with Cork Corporation and later joining the Irish Volunteers.

Murphy became an officer in the IRA, serving with H Company, 2nd Battalion, Cork No 1 Brigade. In July 1920 he was arrested and charged with possession of a bomb and along with some 64 of his comrades, he went on hunger strike in Cork Gaol.

A keen bowl player, Murphy also played GAA with St Finbarr’s Hurling and Football club with whom the Lord Mayor also played and Dennehy spoke of how pleased he was to be able to honour his fellow clubman in the place of his birth.

Dennehy and Lynn at the ceremony. Photograph: Spenser Hasak/The Daily Item

“It was certainly a moment of pride for me personally, but also a huge honour to see his city of birth recognise him with a tree, a living memory, opposite the steps of Lynn city hall,” Dennehy said.

While the house where Murphy was born in no longer exists, the Lord Mayor travelled to the site to view the area. Discussions are now under way with the current homeowner about the possibility of placing a commemorative plaque on the site.

Murphy’s sacrifice was recognised in 2019 by the Irish State when his family were presented posthumously with the Service Medal (1917-1920) at a ceremony at Cork City Hall by then lord mayor of Cork Mick Finn, who acknowledged his courage and sacrifice.

“His death on hunger strike only hours after that of Lord Mayor Terence MacSwiney was largely overshadowed by the death of Cork’s First Citizen – that he is finally rewarded with an official service medal of honour is just and right ... It means his place in history will live on even more,” said Finn at the time.