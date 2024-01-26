More than 13,300 in homeless accommodation, down by 196 from last month

There were 9,356 adults and 3,962 children accessing emergency accommodation in the week of December 25th to 31st. Photograph: Getty Images

More than 13,300 people were living in emergency accommodation last month, a decrease of 196 on the previous month, according to the latest official figures.

However, representative groups have said figures for homelessness typically reduce for the month of December due to delayed evictions or individuals being taken in by friends and family for the festive period.

On Friday, the Department of Housing published its latest monthly report for December which showed a total of 13,318 people were in homeless accommodation. Of those, 9,356 were adults and 3,962 were children.

There were 1,916 families accessing emergency accommodation in the week of December 25th to 31st, of which 56 per cent were single parent families. The total represents a 4.2 per cent (84 people) monthly decrease on the total for November 2023.

Some 3,962 children were in emergency accommodation in December 2023, down from a record high of 4,105 children living in this accommodation in November.

Furthermore, the latest quarterly report showed that a total of 609 households exited homelessness in the last three months of the year, while 1,161 households were prevented from entering homelessness.

The Department of Housing said these figures demonstrate that the Tenant in Situ Scheme is effectively preventing people who receive a notice to quit from entering into emergency accommodation.

The Simon Communities of Ireland said the seasonal fall in homelessness is welcome, but said it was “not a sign of progress”.

Wayne Stanley, Executive Director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said it was “not unusual to see a fall in homeless numbers in December”.

“Lower numbers in December are a result of those in homelessness being offered respite by relatives or friends from the trauma, over the Christmas period. As those supports are not sustainable, we quickly see a return to increasing numbers of people in homelessness,” he said.

Focus Ireland said despite the monthly decrease, the latest figures still represent a 14 per cent increase in homelessness over the last year.

“We are all working to help prevent and tackle homelessness, but I would also stress that one month of good figures cannot wipe out more than a year of rising homelessness,” Focus Ireland’s chief executive Pat Dennigan said.

“These are not just percentages and statistics, but everyone is a real person whose life has been in crisis because they have lost their home. It is unforgivable that nearly 4,000 children are still homeless in Ireland today.”

Speaking about the latest figures, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said homelessness is a “very complex challenge” and individuals enter emergency accommodation “for a myriad of reasons”.

“However, we have a plan and we are making a difference. Whether it is prevention, exits or housing supply, the numbers are going in the direction that we as a society want and there is no lack of resolve or money to sustain this momentum and ultimately reduce the numbers entering homelessness,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said Ireland is making significant progress in tackling the housing crisis.

Speaking in Blackpool in Cork on Friday where he officially opened 112 new social homes developed by Clúid Housing, Mr Martin said that the project was “a manifestation of the success of the Housing for All Strategy.”

“Yesterday we had good news with close to 33,000 homes delivered in 2023 which is evidence of continuing momentum in terms of getting more supply into the market,” he said.

“We need to do more but next year the pipeline is such that we think we can go higher than this year and higher than the targets which have been set.”