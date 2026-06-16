State has fifth worst paternity leave supports in EU, says Movember report

Former Ireland footballer Shane Long, above, says paternity leave helps fathers to support their partner and settle into their new life as a family

Paternity leave supports in the State rank among the lowest in Europe, a report has said.

Seven in 10 fathers who took paternity leave experienced financial strain, Movember’s Extra Time with Dad report found. Irish fathers receive €299 a week for paternity leave, a 74.5 per cent reduction on the average wage.

In terms of time allocated for such leave, Ireland trails significantly behind European counterparts – the two weeks of paid paternity leave provided for in Ireland is the minimum required by European Union law and leaves Ireland fifth from bottom in the EU with regard to supported leave for new fathers.

Movember is a global charity that focuses in the issues surrounding men’s health.

Just above Ireland in the rankings was Estonia, where four weeks of paid paternity leave was available to fathers.

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Just 16 per cent of Irish fathers said they could have solely relied on the State payment during paternity leave. Were it not for employers’ supports and top-ups, a further 68 per cent said they would not have been able to take paternity leave at all.

“Being there for your family as a new dad is an incredible experience and a vital role, but it shouldn’t depend on your employer’s goodwill or your income,” Labour Party TD Ciarán Ahern said.

“Every dad should be able to access paternity leave, but many still aren’t taking it because they can’t afford to.”

The report also revealed barriers to fathers taking paid paternity leave in the first place, even where it was available. Half of all fathers who took paternity leave thought that taking more leave would have put their career progression at risk.

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Three-fifths of fathers said they were never asked about their mental health before, during or after their partner’s pregnancy.

Movember Ireland has urged the Government to establish a paternity leave working group to examine key issues including length of paternity leave, payment rate and workplace culture.

The report relies on the health benefits associated with paternity leave to advance this case, with four in five fathers saying such time away from work had helped their partner’s recovery and reduced family stress levels.

“Those first couple of weeks with a new baby are incredibly special,” said Movember supporter and former Republic of Ireland footballer Shane Long.

“That’s why giving dads the time and support to be there in those early weeks matters so much.

“That early time is not just important for the child, but for you as a father too. It gives you the chance to really be present, support your partner and settle into this new chapter together as a family.”