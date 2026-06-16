Ireland

Three arrested on suspicion of drug-related intimidation in Athlone

garda, gardaí, An Garda Síochána, garda lamp, garda station
Gardaí in Co Westmeath arrested a woman in her 60s, a man in his 20s and a male teenager on Tuesday part of an investigation into drug-related intimidation. Photograph: iStock
Hugh Dooley
Tue Jun 16 2026 - 13:541 MIN READ

Three people have been arrested by gardaí in Athlone following an investigation into allegations of drug-related intimidation.

Gardaí in Co Westmeath arrested a woman in her 60s, a man in his 20s and a male teenager on Tuesday.

They were detained at a Garda station in the Meath-Westmeath division and have since been charged.

They are expected to appear before Longford District Court.

READ MORE

The ‘single tax’: why owning a home is beyond the reach of many in Ireland

Death at the bridge: The Troubles murder of Terence McKeever, 40 years on

‘Tenants won’t allow us access to view a home we hope to buy. What can we do?’

14 great new restaurants to try in Ireland this summer: From a Dublin roast to Tramore seafood

Drug-related intimidation is on the rise in Ireland, a recent report by the National Drug Related Intimidation and Violence Engagement project found. In 2025, gardaí dealt with about 600 such cases.

Gardaí have previously said such intimidation has become increasingly common, with victims often being forced to store drugs, receiving threats against their families or experiencing sexual exploitation.

‘An everybody issue’: How drug-related intimidation affects all areas, urban and rural ]

Gardaí have also pointed to a rise in the number of people arrested and charged for the crime in recent years.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter