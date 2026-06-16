Ireland

Firepit blaze in Killarney estate leaves six injured, including children

A young child and his mother are in ‘serious condition’ at a hospital in Dublin

Six people were injured in a firepit incident in Killarney on Saturday night. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Six people were injured in a firepit incident in Killarney on Saturday night. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hugh Dooley
Tue Jun 16 2026 - 14:061 MIN READ

A boy and his mother remain seriously injured in a Dublin hospital following a fire in Co Kerry at the weekend.

Six people, including a number of children, were injured in the incident at a firepit at the Loreto Convent housing estate in Killarney on Saturday night.

It is understood members of the neighbourhood had gathered at a communal fireplace when the fire surged suddenly.

Liquid fuel is believed to have been added to the fire and a number of people who were seated nearby were hurt.

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Foul play is not suspected by gardaí.

The gardaí confirmed officers and emergency services had attended the scene at about 10.30pm last Saturday.

“Six people, men, women and children, were conveyed to hospital for the treatment of injuries sustained during the incident,” gardaí said.

Cllr John O’Donoghue of the Kerry Independent Alliance described the incident as a “terrible tragedy” that has left a child and his mother in “serious condition”.

O’Donoghue said there had been “no suggestions of wrongdoing”.

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing and a technical examination of the scene has been conducted.

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