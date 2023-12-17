Fire at Galway hotel due to host 70 asylum seekers

A fire broke out at Ross Lake House in Galway that was due to house 70 asylum seekers from next Thursday

A fire has broken out at a hotel in Galway that was due to host 70 asylum seekers from next Thursday.

Images have emerged of Ross Lake House in Galway engulfed in flames in the incident, which happened late on Saturday evening.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth notified locals on Friday, December 15th, the hotel would be used to host 70 people seeking refuge in Ireland who were international protection applicants.

A protest was then held outside the building in Rosscahill following the announcement.

The hotel had been under private ownership but had not been in use for a number of years.

Galway County Council, gardaí and the department have all been contacted for comment.

