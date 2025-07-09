Sanctioned Russian ship intercepted by Coast Guard after docking in Louth

Vladimir Martus on the Shtandart, a replica of a ship built by Russia's Tsar, Peter the Great, in 1703. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/ The Irish Times

A Russian-built ship banned from EU ports was intercepted by the Coast Guard and gardaí in the early hours of Wednesday morning after docking in a harbour in Co Louth.

The Shtandart is subject to European sanctions imposed following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, preventing it from doing business with EU countries or visiting their ports.

The vessel is a replica of Russia’s first naval flagship, commissioned in 1703 by Tsar Peter the Great, and operates as a training ship in European waters. It has only been able to dock a handful of times in the last year.

The ship drew significant attention on Monday when it arrived in Killiney Bay off south Dublin and laid anchor a few hundred metres from the shore. Crew members and supplies were ferried from the shore on dinghies.

On Tuesday the Shtandart was approached by Irish Naval Service ship LÉ Aoibhinn which interrogated its captain, Vladimir Martus, over its intentions.

Mr Martus said on Tuesday he had not applied for permission to dock in Ireland as he knew it would be denied. However, he said he may have to dock somewhere soon to take on fresh drinking water.

[ ‘We do not support Putin’: On board the sanctioned Russian ship in Killiney BayOpens in new window ]

The ship departed Dublin waters around 3pm on Tuesday before sailing north. Shortly after midnight it docked at Port Oriel, a small fishing harbour in Clogherhead, Co Louth, according to ship tracking software.

The Irish Coast Guard had been tracking the movements of the vessel and sent a unit to the scene. A Garda unit also attended.

Coast Guard personnel boarded and checked the ship’s papers. The Shtandart departed several hours later at 6am.

It sailed north and left Irish waters on Wednesday afternoon.

The Department of Transport, which regulates marine traffic, said the Coast Guard was engaged in “routine remote monitoring” and “observed the progress of an alleged sanctioned Russian vessel through the Irish waters”.

“When it appeared that the vessel had entered Port Oriel, Co Louth, the Coast Guard informed An Garda Síochána and other relevant agencies.”

The department said it understands the vessel docked at “an unmonitored pier” at about 1.30am and that no permission was sought or received.

Asked if the ship was in breach of sanctions by docking, the department said Port Oriel is under the remit of Louth County Council. “The department is awaiting a report from Louth County Council on the matter so as to ascertain all the facts,” a spokesman said.

Contacted at sea on Wednesday evening, Mr Martus confirmed he visited the port and took on fresh drinking water with the help of some “friendly fishermen”.

He said the Coast Guard boarded the vessel and were also very friendly. “They took a very human approach. They could have made a problem but they didn’t.”

Asked if he was breaching sanctions by docking in Co Louth, Mr Martus said he had been advised by Irish authorities that there would not be a problem.

Pro-Ukraine groups have accused the Shtandart as operating as a propaganda vessel for the Russian regime. The ship has also been accused of breaching maritime law, including by turning off its transponder signal to hide its movements.

Mr Martus has denied being a propaganda vessel and said he is against the Putin government and the war in Ukraine.