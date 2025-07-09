Westmeath car crash leaves one dead and another seriously injured

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses, or road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A man in his 60s has died and a woman has been taken to hospital following a collision in Co Westmeath on Wednesday.

The crash involving two cars occurred at about 4.20pm on the N4 at Ballinalack.

After gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, a male driver in his 60s was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman driving another car involved in the collision, also aged in her 60s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported, said a Garda spokesperson.

The road is closed with local diversions in place while a technical examination is carried out by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of the collision, or any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, to come forward.

Until Wednesday, 85 people had been killed on Irish roads so far this year, according to Garda data.

Drivers accounted for 31 fatalities, followed by pedestrians (21) and motorcyclists (15).