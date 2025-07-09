Nicola Tuthill sets winning mood with hammer victory at the Cork City Sports

It didn’t take long for Nicola Tuthill to set the mood at the 71st edition of the Cork City Sports on Wednesday evening, the Bandon woman winning the hammer to delight the home crowd at the MTU Stadium and set a clear marker for the weeks ahead.

The 21-year-old, representing UCD AC, threw 70.65 metres in the fifth round early in the programme, the only 70m throw of the evening and not far off her Irish under-23 record of 71.71 set last month.

Reece Ademola from Leevale AC also shone in the field, the 22-year-old leaping out to 7.82m in the fifth round, briefly holding the lead before ending up third. It was his longest jump in over a year, Britain’s Stephen Mackenzie wining with his final round jump of 7.89.

Ireland’s fastest man Israel Olatunde, back from winter training in Florida, had to settle for the runner-up spot in the 100m as Coby Hilton from the US scored another Cork win in 10.30 seconds, Olatunde clocking 10.36.

Britain’s Megan Keith dominated the women’s 3,000m in 8:38.37, the 23-year-old breaking the meeting record of 8:38.99 set by Sonia O’Sullivan 23 years ago. Niamh Allen produced another breakthrough run on the track, the 30-year-old improving her best by over half a minute when clocking 8:51.08 in fifth.

In the men’s 3,000m, Henry Mcluckie from the US kicked for the victory in 7:36.81, Nick Griggs also tuning up for his European Under-23 challenge to clock 7:40.38 in fifth.

Former European Under-20 champion Cian McPhillips is also enjoying a return to form after injury, although timed his effort over the 800m a little too late, finishing second in 1:45.51 behind Britain’s Henry Jonas (1:45.25). Cathal Doyle, moving down from 1,500m, nailed third in 1:46.36.

Phil Healy was back on the podium in taking third in the 200m, clocking 24.05 (+2.3 m/s wind), with Mexican record-holder Cecilia Tamayo-Garza winning in 23.37.

Tuthill hopes to bring her excellent hammer form to the European Under-23 Championships in Norway next week, then the World University Games in Germany, having won gold at the European Throwing Cup back in March. She’s also on track to qualify for the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

“Delighted to get the win her3 in Cork, and my consistency is getting better,” Tuthill said. “Hopefully there is more to come over the next few weeks, starting at the European Under-23’s”.

Conor Callinan provided another home win, the Leevale athlete taking the win in the pole vault with his best of 4.92.

The men’s mile was won by Marco Langon in a best of 3:54.59, the US athlete a student at Villanova University where he is coached by Cork’s Marcus O’Sullivan. Ireland’s Lughaidh Mallon ran a 3:56.09 to finish third.