IrelandMorning Briefing

Thursday’s Top Stories: Molly and Thomas Martens sentenced, Peter McVerry Trust bought flats developed by own auditor

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including council houses to remain ‘boarded up’ due to funding cuts and higher SUV parking charges considered for Dublin

Thomas and Molly Martens have been sentenced to serve between seven months and 30 months in prison. Photographs: Hannah Cox

Thu Nov 9 2023 - 07:42

Molly and Thomas Martens sentenced to up to 30 additional months in prison over Jason Corbett killing

Molly Martens and her father, Thomas Martens, have been sentenced to serve between seven months and 30 months in prison over the killing of Limerick businessman Jason Corbett in August 2015.

The two were led away in handcuffs from a court in Lexington, North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon following an eight-day sentencing hearing.

Judge David Hall imposed a sentence of a minimum of 51 months and a maximum of 74 months in prison. However, they will receive credit for the 44 months they spent in jail after a trial in 2017 for second-degree murder before those sentences were quashed by an appeal court.

Molly and Thomas Martens sentencing

Donal Ryan & Associates was listed as the auditor of the charity from 2006 until last year, annual financial filings show. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

What that could look like was laid out in speeches by Ursula von der Leyen and Antony Blinken. Photographer: Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg

  • What happens in Gaza when the bombing stops?: Ask Israel’s closest allies in Europe their assessment of the invasion of Gaza these days and there is not as much difference in their positions to that of Ireland as you might expect.

