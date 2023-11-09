Thursday’s Top Stories: Molly and Thomas Martens sentenced, Peter McVerry Trust bought flats developed by own auditor

Thomas and Molly Martens have been sentenced to serve between seven months and 30 months in prison. Photographs: Hannah Cox

Molly Martens and her father, Thomas Martens, have been sentenced to serve between seven months and 30 months in prison over the killing of Limerick businessman Jason Corbett in August 2015.

The two were led away in handcuffs from a court in Lexington, North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon following an eight-day sentencing hearing.

Judge David Hall imposed a sentence of a minimum of 51 months and a maximum of 74 months in prison. However, they will receive credit for the 44 months they spent in jail after a trial in 2017 for second-degree murder before those sentences were quashed by an appeal court.

Molly and Thomas Martens sentencing

Victim impact statements in full: What Jason Corbett’s children and sister told the court: Jason Corbett’s children Jack and Sarah Corbett, along with Jason’s sister Tracey Corbett-Lynch, delivered powerful victim impact statements in Davidson County Superior Court in Lexington, North Carolina as part of the sentencing hearing for Molly Martens and her father Thomas.

Jason Corbett’s children Jack and Sarah Corbett, along with Jason’s sister Tracey Corbett-Lynch, delivered powerful victim impact statements in Davidson County Superior Court in Lexington, North Carolina as part of the sentencing hearing for Molly Martens and her father Thomas. Thomas Martens will be out of prison by the summer, predicts lawyer: Thomas Martens, who last week pleaded guilty to the voluntary manslaughter of Limerick man Jason Corbett, will be out of prison by next summer, his lawyer has forecast.

Thomas Martens, who last week pleaded guilty to the voluntary manslaughter of Limerick man Jason Corbett, will be out of prison by next summer, his lawyer has forecast. Family of Mags Fitzpatrick, Jason Corbett’s first wife, told court ‘what the Martens claimed is totally inaccurate’: The family of Mags Fitzpatrick, Jason’s first wife, sent a powerful statement to the court defending Jason and denouncing the Martens for their attempts to tarnish the love of Jason and Mags and their two children, Jack and Sarah.

Top News Stories

Donal Ryan & Associates was listed as the auditor of the charity from 2006 until last year, annual financial filings show. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

News from around the World

Israel reportedly ready to agree to a three-day ceasefire if a number of hostages are released: Qatar, Egypt and the US are reportedly mediating a deal under which Israel will agree to a three-day ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza in return for Hamas releasing 10-15 hostages, including American nationals.

Qatar, Egypt and the US are reportedly mediating a deal under which Israel will agree to a three-day ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza in return for Hamas releasing 10-15 hostages, including American nationals. Israel-Hamas war: WHO warns of ‘worrying trends’ in disease in Gaza: The Gaza Strip faces an increased risk of disease spreading due to Israeli air bombardments that have disrupted the health system, access to clean water and caused people to crowd in shelters, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Wednesday.

The Big Read

What that could look like was laid out in speeches by Ursula von der Leyen and Antony Blinken. Photographer: Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg

What happens in Gaza when the bombing stops?: Ask Israel’s closest allies in Europe their assessment of the invasion of Gaza these days and there is not as much difference in their positions to that of Ireland as you might expect.

The best from Opinion

Irish director at Aryzta quits amid tensions over dual chairman-CEO role: Swiss-Irish baking group Aryzta’s only Irish director, Gordon Hardie, has quit the board along with another non-executive amid tension over how long the company’s head should continue in his dual roles of chairman and interim chief executive.

Top Sports news

Corofin had the freshest ideas in football for a spell and we might be learning from them again: I played most of my Galway club football in the 2000s, at a time when players in the full-forward line were not specifically required to do the amount of tracking back that is now second nature for even the laziest of finishers.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Inside Business: How to balance the demands of a career and competitive sport

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters