Woman in her 80s receiving treatment in hospital after attack at nursing home

A woman in her 80s is undergoing medical treatment in a Midlands hospital after being attacked by a man at the nursing home where she lived on Monday night.

Gardaí believe the man was an intruder who gained entrance via a door at the home before assaulting the woman in her room in what was described as a very serious incident.

It is understood the elderly woman was subjected to a frightening ordeal, which included an attempt restrain or control her while her attacker was in the room.

The alarm was raised and when gardaí rushed to the scene in Athlone on Monday night the suspected attacker was arrested there. He was detained for questioning and was due to appear before the District Court in Athlone, Co Westmeath, on Wednesday morning.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters confirmed it was “investigating a serious assault which occurred at a care home” in Athlone on Monday.

“A woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening. A man (50s) was arrested at the scene by gardaí.”

The statement also confirmed the arrest man had since been charged in connection with the assault and was due to appear before court.