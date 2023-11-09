Israel-Hamas war: WHO warns of ‘worrying trends’ in disease in Gaza

The Gaza Strip faces an increased risk of disease spreading due to Israeli air bombardments that have disrupted the health system, access to clean water and caused people to crowd in shelters, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Wednesday.

“As deaths and injuries in Gaza continue to rise due to intensified hostilities, intense overcrowding and disrupted health, water, and sanitation systems pose an added danger: the rapid spread of infectious diseases,” WHO said, adding: “Some worrying trends are already emerging.”

It said that the lack of fuel in the densely populated enclave had caused desalination plants to shut down, which increased the risk of bacterial infections like diarrhoea spreading. The WHO said that more than 33,551 cases of diarrhoea had been reported since mid-October, the bulk of which among children under five.

The lack of fuel has also disrupted the collection of solid waste, which the WHO said created an “environment conducive to the rapid and widespread proliferation of insects, rodents that can carry and transit diseases.”

READ MORE

It said that it was “almost impossible” for health facilities to maintain basic infection prevention measures, increasing the risk of infection caused by trauma, surgery and childbirth.

Elsewhere, negotiations are under way to reach a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of about a dozen hostages held by Hamas, according to two officials from Egypt, one from the United Nations and a western diplomat.

The deal would enable more aid, including limited amounts of fuel, to enter the besieged territory to alleviate worsening conditions for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped there. It is being brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, according to the officials and the diplomat.

A senior US official said the Biden administration has not put forward any specific time frame for a pause in Israel’s military operations but has suggested that Israel consider tying the length of a pause to the release of a certain number of hostages.

If an agreement on the duration of the pause and the number of hostages to be freed can be reached and the deal successfully implemented, the same formula could be revisited for additional pauses and releases, according to the official.

The US launched an air strike on a facility in eastern Syria linked to Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing US troops in the region for the past several weeks, the Pentagon said.

The strike by two US F-15 fighter jets was on a weapons storage facility linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that the US has bombed facilities used by the militant groups, many operating under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which US officials say have carried out at least 40 such attacks since October 17th.

Late on Wednesday Syrian media reported separate strikes in southern Syria, which it said were carried out by Israel.

Officials from western and Arab nations, the United Nations and nongovernmental organisations are gathering today in Paris for a conference on how to provide aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, including proposals for a humanitarian maritime corridor and floating field hospitals.

More than 50 nations are expected to attend including several European countries, the United States and regional powers like Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf countries, the French presidency said.

Also attending is Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. Israeli authorities will not participate in Thursday’s conference, the presidency said.

More than 1.5m people – or about 70 per cent of Gaza’s population – have fled their homes, and an estimated $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion) is needed to respond to the crisis in Palestinian areas.

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip has said the number of people killed in Gaza by Israeli military actions since the start of the war on October 7th has risen to 10,569. It says 4,324 of these were children, and that a further 26,457 Palestinians have been injured. – Guardian