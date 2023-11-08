Molly and Thomas Martens sentenced to up to 30 additional months in prison over Jason Corbett killing

Molly Martens and her father Thomas have been sentenced to between seven and 30 additional months in jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges over the killing of her husband, Limerick man Jason Corbett in August 2015.

The two were removed from court in handcuffs in Lexington, North Carolina following an eight-day sentencing hearing.

Judge David Hall of the superior court of North Carolina imposed a sentence of between 51 months and a maximum of 74 months but they will receive credit for the 44 months they have already served in prison.

Ms Martens and her father already spent more than three years in prison after being convicted of the second degree murder of Mr Corbett in August 2015.

READ MORE

They had originally been sentenced to between 20 and 25 years in prison.

However, the convictions were later quashed by an appeals court which found the judge in the original trial had made errors which undermined their right to mount a defence.

On Monday of last week, the court approved a plea agreement with prosecutors which saw them accept a lesser charge in relation to the death of Mr Corbett, a businessman from Co Limerick.

Molly Martens did not contest a charge of voluntary manslaughter which the judge said represented a form of guilty plea.

Thomas Martens pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

[ Molly Martens wanted husband out of house to seek custody of his children, prosecutors claim ]

On foot of the plea agreement, there was a range of sentence options open to the judge which spanned from nine years in prison to the two being released on supervised probation if the court found there had been extreme mitigating factors involved.

At the sentencing hearing in Lexington, North Carolina, which started on Monday of last week, counsel for Ms Martens and her father argued that their clients had acted in self defence when they killed Mr Corbett in the bedroom of his home in the early hours of October 2nd, 2015.

Mr Corbett had been hit by Mr Martens with a baseball bat while Ms Martens struck her husband with a brick.

The defendants claimed that following a row, Mr Corbett had grabbed his wife around her neck and threatened to kill her. They claimed that Thomas Martens had gone to his daughter’s bedroom after hearing a commotion.

Counsel for Ms Martens had contended that she had experienced physical and verbal abuse during her marriage.

The late Jason Corbett with Molly Martens. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Ms Martens first met her husband after she took a job looking after his two young children following the death of his first wife. She later married Jason Corbett and the family moved to North Carolina.

Health authorities in Ireland maintained that Margaret Corbett had died following an asthma attack in 2006.

However Ms Martens claimed she believed that her husband had killed his first wife and that the same fate would befall her.

Prosecutors maintained that Ms Martens struggled with the truth. They also maintained that her objective was to adopt Mr Corbett’s two children.

“Adoption was her desire,” assistant district attorney Alan Martin told the court, “and she would stop at nothing to achieve it”.

Prosecutors set out a series of untruths which they maintained Ms Martens had told friends and associates in North Carolina including that she was the birth mother of Mr Corbett’s youngest child.