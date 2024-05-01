Large household size makes Ireland clear outlier in Europe - ESRI report

Since 2011 onwards Ireland has had the highest level of average household size of all the countries presented, the report says. Photograph: iStock

Ireland has been a “clear outlier” in Europe for having a relatively large average household size, according to new research published by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The finding is strongly influenced by demographics, with a high fertility rate, a younger population and, therefore, a high share of households with children, identified by researchers as important factors in explaining the cross-country trends over the past 20 years.

The ESRI research was funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and compares the trends in household size in Ireland with other European countries for the period 2005-2021.

The research also explores what factors might explain differences between Ireland and other countries such as socio-demographic characteristics, economic factors and other influences.

“Ireland is a very clear outlier for much of the period with consistently high household size levels; since 2011 onwards Ireland has had the highest level of average household size of all the countries presented,” the report says.

It adds that Ireland is highest alongside Spain, Portugal and Greece with “a second group of countries in the middle range of the household size distribution” including Italy, France, the UK, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands and Switzerland.

The group of countries with the lowest household sizes are the Nordic countries of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and also Germany.

The average number of people per household in Ireland was 2.74 in the 2022 census. Across Europe the average figure was 2.2 members per household that same year, according to Eurostat data.

The ESRI said in terms of policy implications, Ireland’s relatively high household size would likely persist “as long as favourable demographic features are present”, such as a high birth rate and young population, compared with other countries. Household size is likely to decline over time in line with population ageing.

“We do find a role for higher housing supply to put downward pressure on household size, thus while changes in household size are likely to be driven primarily by demographics, changes in housing supply are likely to impact the rate at which this happens,” the ESRI said, as it published the report on Wednesday.

Dr Conor O’Toole of the ESRI and author of the report said: “Ireland has a greater number of people per household relative to other European countries mainly due to a younger population.

“As the population ages, household size is likely to decline once sufficient, and suitable, housing is available.”

Dr Rachel Slaymaker of the ESRI and also author of the report added: “Households in Ireland headed by over-65s are similar in size to their European counterparts. In contrast, middle-aged and particularly younger households are typically larger in Ireland.”