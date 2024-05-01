IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Ireland to return asylum seekers to UK under new law; Irish firm warns on EU ban on smoky flavourings for ham and crisps

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including: Dublin Port conservation project lifts lid on hidden heritage of city docks

Tralee-based Kerry Group claims the changes will impact well over €30 billion worth of food products across the EU.

Wed May 1 2024 - 08:09

Ireland plans to return asylum seekers to UK ‘within weeks’ under legal change

Ireland will start returning asylum applicants who came here through Britain “within weeks” under plans agreed by the Government, although uncertainty remains over how effective the initiative will be in practice.

The Cabinet has agreed to change existing laws in order to allow the UK to be deemed a “safe third country” for returns, meaning asylum seekers who arrive across the Border could be considered inadmissible applicants.

Against La Rochelle in the quarter-final Leinster's Jordan Larmour reminded us how dangerous he can be with sublime running and subtle distribution. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

  • Paul Auster, author and literary star from Brooklyn, dies at 77: Paul Auster, a prolific novelist, memoirist and screenwriter who rose to fame in the 1980s with his postmodern reanimation of the noir novel and who endured to become one of the signature New York writers of his generation, died of complications from lung cancer at his home in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

