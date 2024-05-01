Your top stories on Wednesday: Ireland to return asylum seekers to UK under new law; Irish firm warns on EU ban on smoky flavourings for ham and crisps

Ireland plans to return asylum seekers to UK ‘within weeks’ under legal change
Ireland will start returning asylum applicants who came here through Britain “within weeks” under plans agreed by the Government, although uncertainty remains over how effective the initiative will be in practice.
The Cabinet has agreed to change existing laws in order to allow the UK to be deemed a “safe third country” for returns, meaning asylum seekers who arrive across the Border could be considered inadmissible applicants.
