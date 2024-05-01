Your top stories on Wednesday: Ireland to return asylum seekers to UK under new law; Irish firm warns on EU ban on smoky flavourings for ham and crisps

Tralee-based Kerry Group claims the changes will impact well over €30 billion worth of food products across the EU.

Ireland will start returning asylum applicants who came here through Britain “within weeks” under plans agreed by the Government, although uncertainty remains over how effective the initiative will be in practice.

The Cabinet has agreed to change existing laws in order to allow the UK to be deemed a “safe third country” for returns, meaning asylum seekers who arrive across the Border could be considered inadmissible applicants.

Dozens arrested at Columbia University as New York police put end to Gaza protest: Dozens of students have been arrested after hundreds of New York City police officers entered Columbia University on Tuesday night to clear out an academic building that had been taken over as part of a pro-Palestinian protest.

Reader Queries

‘I have not had contact with my siblings for many decades, nor did I attend my parents’ funerals’: Our advice columnist Trish Murphy advises a reader who says: “I have no friends nor any acquaintances, no one ever contacts me, nor vice versa, and I never socialise.”

Telecoms company Magnet+ investigating possible cyber attack: Telecoms company Magnet+ is investigating a possible breach of its systems that may have exposed the private information of staff and customers.

Against La Rochelle in the quarter-final Leinster's Jordan Larmour reminded us how dangerous he can be with sublime running and subtle distribution. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Leinster’s blend of talent and experience should enable them to edge out Northampton: Experience teaches players that to assume can make an ass out of “you and me”, as the phrase goes, writes Gordon D’Arcy.

Paul Auster, author and literary star from Brooklyn, dies at 77: Paul Auster, a prolific novelist, memoirist and screenwriter who rose to fame in the 1980s with his postmodern reanimation of the noir novel and who endured to become one of the signature New York writers of his generation, died of complications from lung cancer at his home in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

