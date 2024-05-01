Asylum seekers being moved from tents on Dublin’s Mount Street

Asylum seekers are being moved from tents at the International Protection Office on Mount Street in Dublin’s city centre on Wednesday morning amid a heavy Garda presence. Photograph: Fiachra Gallagher

Asylum seekers are being moved from tents at the International Protection Office on Mount Street in Dublin’s city centre on Wednesday morning amid a heavy Garda presence.

There are more than 200 tents in the streets and laneways surrounding the office, all occupied by male asylum seekers.

The men are currently being woken up and are lined up to board buses bound for International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS)-designated accommodation. It is unclear where that accomodation is.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, Taoiseach Simon Harris said the street would be cleared of tents, and asylum seekers currently camped in the vicinity of the International Protection Office provided with safer and sanitary accommodation.

A statement issued by the Government on Wednesday morning said a “joint operation” between the Department of Integration, the Department of Justice, An Garda Síochána, Dublin City Council, the Office of Public Works and the HSE was “underway on Mount Street, Dublin”.

“The purpose of the operation is to ensure the safe movement of people seeking international protection from the tents on Mount Street to International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS)-designated accommodation.

“The IPAS-designated accommodation has toilets and showers; health services; indoor areas where food is provided; facilities to charge phones and personal devices; access to transport to and from Dublin City Centre; and 24 hour onsite security,” the statement said.

Speaking outside the IPO, Mohammed Said said he was woken by gardaí early this morning and said he was being moved to accommodation.

Said, who said he was from Egypt and looked to be in his 40s, said he had been staying close to the IPO since arriving in Ireland a fortnight ago.

He said that he did not want to board the bus. He was leaving the Mount St area on foot, holding his tent and a blue plastic bag with a duvet.

Around 7.30am, one Garda was seen rousing a man sleeping in a tent off Mount Street, asking him to pack us his belongings, as he was being moved.

A Garda cordon around is preventing the public from accessing Mount Street.

Aubrey McCarthy, the founder of Tiglin, the charity that helps people overcome addiction and homelessness, has described the situation on Mount Street as “absolutely untenable”.

The charity’s outreach hub in Pearse Street had over 500 people seeking assistance on Tuesday night, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr McCarthy told of how he had observed the number of tents on Mount Street increase in recent days with tents doubling up on both sides of the street.

More to follow...