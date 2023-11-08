Israel-Hamas war: Biden opposes reoccupation of Gaza, says White House

Israel-Hamas war: People inspect the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Yousef Masoud/The New York Times

The United States would oppose a reoccupation of Gaza by Israel’s military in post-conflict Gaza, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby was responding to comments by Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu earlier in the day.

Mr Netanyahu told ABC News that Gaza should be governed by “those who don’t want to continue the way of Hamas”, without elaborating.

“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it. When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“Reoccupation by Israeli forces of Gaza is not the right thing to do,” Mr Kirby said. He added: “Israel and the United States are friends and we do not have to agree on every single word,” and that “Netanyahu and Biden are not always exactly in the same place on every issue”.

Mr Netanyahu said the Israel Defence Forces are encircling Gaza City and operating inside it.

In a televised statement on Tuesday, he said there would be no ceasefire before hostages were released and urged people in Gaza to move south “because Israel will not stop”. Mr Netanyahu said Israel may consider “tactical little pauses” in fighting to allow the entry of aid or the exit of hostages from the Gaza Strip.

At least 10,328 Palestinians – including 4,237 children – have been killed within the Gaza Strip by Israeli military actions since 7 October, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday. The number of people wounded has risen to 25,965, according to a health ministry spokesperson.

It has not been possible for journalists to independently verify the casualty figures being issued in Gaza.

A moment’s silence was held in Israel on Tuesday to mark 30 days since the Hamas attack on Israel in which 1,400 people were killed. – Guardian